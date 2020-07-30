Kajol's 'Me When I' Meme Series Has A Hilarious Take On Proposal Of A Handshake; See Pic

Bollywood actor Kajol added another hilarious meme to her Instagram series 'Me When I', on Wednesday. The latest meme in the series has a pinch of humour with a message relatable with the present pandemic situation. Sharing a still from her popular film, Karan Arjun, Kajol was seen striking a pose while waving her hand. The photo read, "Me when someone proposes a handshake". Adding a one-liner caption to her 'Me When I' series meme, she wrote, "Safe distance (sic)". Scroll down to take a look at it.

Kajol's new addition to 'Me When I' series

The post garnered more than 161K likes within a few hours. Along with this, many of her fans poured their love in the comments section as they flooded it with heart and fire emoticons. On the other side, some even wrote Jaati Hu Main, a song from her movie Karan Arjun.

Kajol's 'Me When I' series on Instagram

Apart from Kajol's photos, her sense of humour has often been appreciated by many of her fans. To keep her fans amused, she recently started a meme series, in which she shared her throwback photos and added a relatable caption to it. The previous post under this series gave a good laugh to Kajol's fans as she made a meme, which suggested her response when someone asks her what she is up to. Earlier, she made a joke about being diplomatic. Her 'Me When I' meme series has a total of six posts as of now. Check out Kajol's photos that she turned it into a meme template.

Kajol's photos in Me When I series

Kajol's projects

Kajol was last seen sharing screen space with husband Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, the historical drama was directed by Om Raut. For her upcoming, as per reports, Kajol will be seen in Sasi Lalitha. She also has lent her voice to Koochie Koochie Hota Hai, a spin-off animated film of her romcom, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

