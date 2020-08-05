This Day That Year: Kajol Shared A Selfie On 45th Birthday; Called It A 'bittersweet Day'

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Kajol sharing a selfie on her 45th birthday to Shraddha Kapoor playing the role of an air hostess in Baaghi 3, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Kajol shares birthday selfie

Bollywood actor Kajol turned 45 on this day in 2019. On this occasion, she shared a post through her official Instagram handle and called it a ‘bittersweet day’. Moreover, the actor shared a life lesson with her fans and followers on the platform. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Kajol wrote, “bittersweet day today. A reason to smile ... and a reason to not. The day you were born you created a ripple in the pond of humanity. So whenever and wherever u are born just remember that you matter. You are special. To all birthdays everywhere. #birthdayselfie #loveyourself #youmatter.”

Right after Kajol shared her birthday selfie, she received numerous supportive comments on the post. Among them, the actor’s sister Tanishaa won hearts with her adorable response. She wrote ‘You are special’ in the comment section. Check out Kajol’s post on social media:

Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of an air hostess in Baaghi sequel

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was in the news for returning with the Baaghi franchise the previous year. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the female lead was to play the role of an air hostess in the action drama flick. Moreover, the makers announced the release date as March 6, 2020. Even before Baaghi 3 hit the theatres in 2018, they revealed its third sequel.

Riteish Deshmukh shares an adorable birthday message for wife

Actor Genelia D’Souza celebrated her 31st birthday in 2018. On this occasion, her husband Riteish Deshmukh shared an adorable message alongside a cute photo on social media. He took to his official Twitter handle and wished her happy birthday. Riteish Deshmukh captioned the post by writing, Serendipity: Friendship Day meets Birthday. Wishing my bestest friend, my strength, my lifeline, my Baiko a very Happy Birthday. Loads of surprises in store before the day ends. Love U @geneliad! & yes every b’day U don’t need to remind me that you are wayyyyyy younger than me!”

In another tweet, Riteish Deshmukh called his wife ‘boss lady’. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Wishing our Founder & #BossLady @geneliad a very happy birthday. She truly wins our hearts with her beautiful smile. #HappyBirthdayGenelia.” Check out his tweets.

Serendipity: Friendship Day meets Birthday. Wishing my bestest friend, my strength, my lifeline, my Baiko a very Happy Birthday. Loads of surprises in store before the day ends. Love U @geneliad ! & yes every b’day U don’t need to remind me that you are wayyyyyy younger than me! pic.twitter.com/tV2HekSqwn — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2018

Wishing our Founder & #BossLady @geneliad a very happy birthday. She truly wins our hearts with her beautiful smile. #HappyBirthdayGenelia pic.twitter.com/oWG53b46vk — Mumbai Film Company (@mfc) August 5, 2018

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia

Sonali Bendre shares photo of her bald look

Two years back, during this time, Bollywood star Sonali Bendre was undergoing metastatic cancer treatment in New York. She kept engaging with her fans and followers on social media platforms. On this day, Bendre shared a photo of herself with Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. She also gave picture credits to Hrithik Roshan.

In the caption accompanying her post, the actor wrote, “This is me. And at this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this...''

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Also read: Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.