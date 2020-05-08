Kajol's 'Hulchul' Has Fascinating Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

Kajol is among the most iconic Bollywood actors of all time. Kajol's movies that remain widely popular include Hulchul, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ishq, Devi, Tanhaji, Fanaa, and many more. Kajol is seen in many movies with co-star and husband Ajay Devgn.

Hulchul is one such movie where they appeared together. It was a success at the box-office, but many fans are still unaware of the film. With all that said now, here are some of the lesser-known facts about Kajol's popular movie with Ajay Devgn, titled, Hulchul:

Things you did not know about Kajol starrer 'Hulchul'

The role of Sharmili was originally offered to Divya Bharti but the news of her sudden death spread across. This led to her being replaced by actress Kajol.

Marlon Brando stuffed his cheeks with cotton wool in order to look more threatening in the film, The Godfather. The same was done by Amrish Puri for this film.

One of Ajay Devgn's scenes has his voice dubbed by a professional dubbing artist.

Kajol was known to be mad and upset at the producer for choosing an actor like Ajay and not bringing in an SRK. Surprisingly, Ajay and Kajol dated for the next five years and then got married.

This was one of the very first and rare films that kept Vinod Khanna out of the film's publicity because of his diminishing box office market.

The outfits that Ajay Devgan and Kajol wore in the song Saawan ka Mahina were hugely inspired by the outfits worn by Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai from film Mohra.

The film had a theatrical release in Canada and was one of the only films to see Ronit Roy and Ajay Devgn together.

