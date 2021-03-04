Kalki Koechlin Cycles To The Post Office, Fans Are In Awe Of Her Simple Lifestyle

Kalki Koechlin has opened up about her love for cycling. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of a post office. Along with the picture, Kalki revealed added that she still cycles to the post office from time to time.

Kalki Koechlin opens up about her love for cycling

Kalki Koechlin often shares a glimpse of her day-to-day life on Instagram. Recently, Koechlin posted a picture of a post office. In the Instagram post’s caption, she added, “I still use the post from time to time”. She further continued and added the hashtags #cycledtomypostoffice and #theoldway. Take a look at Kalki’s Instagram post here.

Kalki’s fans were in awe of her when she revealed how she still travels around with a cycle. One fan commented, “Its beautiful how simple your lifestyle is”. While another fan guessed the post office’s location and wrote, “Andheri post office!!!”. One fan even asked Kalki, “Where is your cycle?”. Take a look at all of these comments on Kalki’s Instagram post here.

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in the Netflix Tamil anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal. The film revolves around complex relationships and how they were affected when emotions like pride and honour surfaced at the forefront. Kalki’s segment in the film was titled, Love Panna Uttranum. It was directed Vignesh Shivan. She starred alongside Anjali, K. Manikandan, Padam Kumar, and Jaffer Sadiq.

The segment revolves around caste-based discrimination in a community. A politician from the village pretends to be in support of the inter-caste marriages to support his political agenda. But on the inside, he and his right-hand man have been killing couples who marry out of their community for a while now. Kalki essays the role of a lesbian and is friends with the politician’s daughter who lives in the city.

Last year, Kalki Koechlin made headlines when she revealed she and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg are expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed a baby girl on February 7, 2020. Since then she has posted plenty of pictures with her daughter and her boyfriend Guy on Instagram. Take a look at Kalki’s post featuring Guy and their daughter here.

