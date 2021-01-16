Kalki Koechlin Gets Into ‘writer’s Mode’, Sports A Studious Look; Check Out

Kalki Koechlin is known for her strong acting skills and her ability to bring a variety of complex characters to life on screen. But while her work in the field of acting is well-known, few people may know that she is also an experienced writer. Kalki has written several stage productions in her early career and is not a stranger to penning her creativity on the paper. Have a look at her latest Instagram post as she gets into her 'writer mode' along with sending a witty message.

Kalki Koechlin gets into ‘writer’s mode’

Kalki Koechlin has a reputation of remaining quite active on social media.Having recently become a mother, Kalki Koechlin has found another reason to stay at home, in addition to the ongoing pandemic. While most of the people have been making use of this time pursuing their hobbies, Kalki has been spending this time trying to bring out what appears to be her yet another talent, i.e., writing. Sporting a rather studious and a serious look, she has posted a picture of herself with the caption which says, “Writer's struggle #procrastinate #bitenails #usepensashairclips”.

Dressed in a casual wear along with a pair of spectacles, Kalki wore a solemn expression in front of the camera as well. She seemed to be immersed in deep thoughts, even as she had tied up her hair using nothing but a pen. Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram is full of posts which shows glimpses from her personal life. She has also previously shared a picture of her baby daughter, along with that of her pet cat. Her latest Instagram post is a new addition to the list of her candid pictures posted on social media.

Kalki Koechlin has written stage plays such as Skeleton Woman and Living Room. The last Hindi movie that Kalki appeared in was Gully Boy, which also starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She has also given other performances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Dev.D and more. Her other work includes in popular web series such as Made in Heaven, Sacred Games and will be next seen in Scholarship.

