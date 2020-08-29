Do You Know Kamal Haasan Bagged The 'President's Gold Medal' At The Age Of Six?

Popular actor Kamal Haasan, who is widely known in Bollywood and South-Indian film fraternity, won a prestigious award, the President's Gold Medal, at the age of six. The actor bagged the award for his performance in his debut film Kalathur Kannamma, which released in 1960. He essayed the character of an orphaned child in the romantic-drama, directed by A. Bhimsingh.

Kamal Haasan's Awards and Accolades

Talking about the other awards and accolades bagged by the actor, his repertoire includes four National Film Awards and 19 Filmfare Awards, among many others. The Indian actor has been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1990, and the Padma Bhushan in 2014 for his contribution to the cinema. In 1994, he created a milestone by becoming the first Indian actor to get Rs 1 crore as his remuneration for a single film. Other honours include Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Nandi, Screen, and Vijay Awards. Interestingly, he is also said to be the only Indian actor to be nominated for Oscar for 7 times for his films Hey Ram, Indian, Kuruthipunal, Thevar Magan, Nayagan, Hindi movie Saagar, and Telugu movie Swati Muthyam.

Kamal Haasan's movies

After marking his debut back in 1960, the actor's first breakthrough as a lead actor came in 1975. He essayed the character of rebellious youth, who fell in love with an older woman, in the K. Balachander directorial Apoorva Raagangal. Later, Mani Ratnam's Nayakan, released in 1987, had impressed the audience globally. Meanwhile, S. Shankar's vigilante film Indian, released in 1996, also made him popular among the audience.

On the professional front, the 65-year-old actor is currently gearing up for the sequel of Indian. Haasan and Nedumudi Venu will be seen reprising their roles while the new cast will have Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The shooting of the Kamal Haasan starrer is on a halt due to the on-going global pandemic. Apart from Indian 2, it is said that Haasan will join Anushka Shetty and Mohanlal in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

On the other side, he is all set to get back to work and host the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Recently, the makers of the show released a teaser of the upcoming show to hype the excitement of the audience. In the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 teaser, Kamal made a few announcements about the upcoming show and assured fans that they have been taking necessary precautions as they resume work.

