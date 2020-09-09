Rangoli Chandel Breaks Silence On BMC Demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Office; Makes Key Point

In a huge development, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began demolishing actor Kangana Raut's office Manikarnika films in Mumbai on Wednesday while the actor was still enroute to the city from Chandigarh, post which Kangana's lawyer argued her plea against the move in the Bombay High Court and got a stay on the demolition.

BMC workers armed with jackhammers, demolition tools had started to bring down a portion of Kangana's office with the help of a JCB machine. The workers broke into the actor's office premises and started off the demolition proceedings inside as well.

Reacting to the treatment meted out by the Maharashtra Government towards Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel who has previously been her manager and chief spokesperson though not for some time now, took to Twitter and said that the actor is ‘paying the price for speaking the truth.’

There is always a price for speaking truth in this world & #KanganaRanaut

Is paying that very same price.💔#DeathOfDemocracy — Rangoli Chandel (@KillBillBride) September 9, 2020

The ‘Queen’ actress has been at loggerheads with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena ever since she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir over the threats issued to her, and said that she feels unsafe in the city ever since the police attempted to ‘coverup’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Following the demolition of her property in Mumbai, Kangana clarified through a tweet that there is no illegal construction at her property and noted that Government too, has banned any demolition till September 30, in light of Coronavirus. In a message to 'Bullywood', she wrote that this is what 'fascism' loos like.

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Earlier, the ‘Manikarnika’ shared pictures of the BMC workers demolishing her property, saying that she was never wrong and that her enemies had proved once again why 'her Mumbai' was made into 'PoK'.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

BMC begins demolishing Kangana's office

On Tuesday, the BMC had issued a 'stop notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours.’

#LIVE on #BharatForKangana | WATCH: BMC begins demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office, inside and outside, despite her lawyer's response to their demolition notice; Tune in to watch the shocking developments here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/iRGSn2R2Lx — Republic (@republic) September 9, 2020

The actress compared the demolition of her property as the 'death of democracy' and likened the BMC to 'Babar Army.' She has also moved the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the demolition proceedings of her property currently underway.

