Kangana Ranaut Vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who Aced The Chequered Pantsuit Look?

While Panga and Street Dancer 3D clashed at the box office on January 24, 2020, female leads Kangana Ranaut and Shraddha Kapoor clashed against each other in the fashion world. Recently, both the actors were spotted in chequered pantsuits during the promotion of their respective films. Here is how the actors styled their similar outfits differently:

Kangana Ranaut in a chequered pantsuit

For a promotional event of her upcoming film, Panga, Kangana Ranaut sported the chequered pantsuit look. The outfit was beige in colour which she paired with a beige top underneath. She also sported similar coloured shoes and accessorised her look with golden hoops. She kept her hair open in a sleek hairdo while keeping her makeup extremely minimalistic, going for nude shades for her eyes and lips. She expertly blended the boss lady look with that of a fashion diva.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Releases A New Song From The Film 'Panga' Titled 'Bibby Song'

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Slams Saif Ali Khan's 'No India Before British' Remark; Raises Mahabharat

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Did Not Initially Fit Into Her Cannes Dress; Calls It A 'Panga' Moment

Shraddha Kapoor in a chequered pantsuit

Shraddha Kapoor sported the chequered pantsuit look during the promotion of her upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. She styled a grey, oversized pantsuit with grey heeled sandals. She kept her hair open, styling them in wavy locks. She had black sunglasses as her accessory.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi's Post With Varun & Shraddha Will Get You Excited For 'Street Dancer 3D'

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Embrace The Cold In Delhi For Street Dancer 3D

Image courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.