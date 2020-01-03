Kangana Ranaut's Family Tree And Lesser-known Facts About Her Family Members

Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. She has won several awards, including three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. Kangana has featured six times in the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. The extremely successful actor has a very interesting family background. Read ahead to know more on the family tree of Kangana Ranaut-

Kangana Ranaut family tree

Kangana was born on March 23, 1987, at Bhambla in a small town in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, into a Rajput family. Kangana’s mother, Asha Ranaut, is a school teacher, and her father, Amardeep Ranaut, is a businessman. She has a younger brother, Akshat. Kangana also has an elder sister, Rangoli Chandel, who is an Indian social activist and acid attack survivor. Rangoli works on various social issues and for women who face injustice in India. Being an activist, Rangoli has always been part of controversies due to her unfiltered comments on social terms and on Bollywood. Most recently, in 2019 Rangoli slammed Forbes India's editorial magazine Forbes Celebrity 100 as having fraud details about the celebrities.

Kangana's great-grandfather, Sarju Singh Ranaut, was a Member of the Legislative Assembly and her grandfather was an officer for the Indian Administrative Service. Kangana grew up in a joint family at their ancestral haveli (mansion) in Bhambla, and described her childhood as "simple and happy". However, it is said that Kangana ran away from her home in Bhambla and came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor.

On the work front

Kangana Ranaut was last seen on the big-screen in Judgemental Hai Kya (2019), opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in Panga, that is an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial. The movie also has Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. Panga is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It follows her triumphs, struggles and overcoming of stereotypes. It shows how important the love and support of your family is for you to be successful. The movie is set to be release on January 24, 2020.

