Gerard Butler 'embracing Hinduism' posts surface with moments of his 2019 India trip

It does not take a lot of time for a post to go viral on social media, but not all of them are always true. Recently, a post doing the rounds is that Gerard Butler has 'embraced Hinduism.' The posts being shared with pictures and videos of his 2019 India trip have proved to be false.

Posts of Gerard Butler embracing Hinduism viral

Numerous users on Twitter shared pictures and videos from Gerard Butler from his trip to India, claiming that he had 'embraced Hinduism', including posts in Hindi that claimed he had converted. In a video he was even heard saying that he felt ‘high’ meditating on the banks of Ganges and conducting pooja. He had termed the experience of watching the Ganga Aarti from a boat as the ‘best day’ he ever had, while praising the pleasant conduct of the citizens even in the crowd.

However, the pictures shared were from the Hollywood stars's trip to India at the end of 2019. In one of them he was seen posing with entrepreneur Yash Birla.

Butler had even met the Dalai Lama during the trip at the Gaden Shartse Monastery in Karnataka, where reportedly attended an event. A picture from that interaction is being used to claim that he had converted to Hinduism.

The actor had even sent his New Year wishes for 2020 from India, writing, "Let your light shine in to the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas."

At that time, a website named BharatMarg.com had also carried a report that the 300 star had converted to Hinduism.

Hollywood stars on Hinduism

Will Smith had been among the others who had participated in the Ganga Aarti at Haridwar. He had also met spiritual guru Sadhguru last year. Salma Hayek too had shared she invoked Goddess Lakshmi in her difficult situations. On a controverial note, pop artist Rihanna posing toless while wearing a Lord Ganesha locket, had received heated reactions, from Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam, among others.

