Kangana Ranaut Reveals Tattoo & Story Of Its Transformation; Says 'glory Only After Pain'

Numerous Bollywood stars have tattoos on their bodies, and some of them have been in the news, some for controversial reasons, or those like Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Daddy’s lil girl’. One that has not been much talked about much has been Kangana Ranaut’s tattoo, which she gave a glimpse of recently. The actor shared how dissatisfaction prompted her make two modifications to her tattoo, and it was only after the ‘pain’ that she attained 'glory.'

Kangana Ranaut reveals tattoo

Kangana Ranaut shared a photograph of the tattoo on the back of her neck on Twitter. The Tanu Weds Manu star stated that she had got it more than a decade ago, and it was two wings at that time. However, she felt it did not ‘make sense’ then and the actor, known as Queen in Bollywood for her hit film of the same name, added a crown in the middle.

Even that did not satisfy her and she then added a sword to it too, ‘’piercing it all’ and that made her ‘tattoo come alive’. The National Award winner stated that ‘glory comes after the pain.'

More than a decade ago I got two wings on the nape of my neck but they didn’t make any sense, after few months I added a crown, still it wasn’t enough, then I pierced it all with a sword suddenly my tattoo came alive, glory comes only after the pain. pic.twitter.com/Wk4FS9KIcZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently in the news for her sensational statements in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Right from highlighting the ‘campaign’ to ‘sabotage’ him, highlighting nepotism, favouritism and most recently, alleged drugs consumption by Bollywood stars, the actor threw light on her own experiences with these battles.

Kangana on the professional front

On the professional front, Kangana’s film Tejas is set to go on floors in December. She plays the role of a Indian Air Force pilot in the film. She also announced she will direct a film on Ram Mandir-Ayodhya dispute, apart from Thalaivi and Dhaakad also in her kitty.

