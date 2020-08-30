Latest News: From Jadeja's Throwback Tribute To Dhoni To Kangana Recalling Conspiracy

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening -

Centre To Identify Inefficient & Corrupt Among 30+-year Employees

In a massive development, the Centre has asked all its departments to review service records of employees who have completed 30 years in job to identify inefficient or corrupt staff and retire them prematurely in public interest, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Big corruption crackdown by Modi government, 12 top officials forced to retire. Details here

The employees' performance review is conducted under the Fundamental Rule (FR) 56 (J) and 56 (I), and also under Rule 48 (1) (b) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, that gives "absolute right" to the appropriate authority to retire a government servant, "if it is necessary to do so in public interest", stated the order.

Madhya Pradesh Floods: CM Chouhan Conducts Aerial Survey

After conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that it is a matter of respite that the water level has now reduced by one to one and a half feet. Earlier in the day, Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state. He also said that so far no loss of life has been reported from anywhere across the state as heavy rains continue to hit various cities. Chouhan on Saturday also conducted an aerial survey of villages hit by floods in the state.

Speaking to ANI, he said that several villages still remain submerged in water, however, people are being taken to relief camps.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink Satellites Launch Postponed

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has postponed the launch of next round of Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 from August 30 10:12 AM EDT to September 1 at 9:29 AM EDT due to “inclement weather”. The private Aerospace company was expected to launch its self-manufactured payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites that are going to be the 12th round of internet-boosting satellites. With the upcoming launch, the total number of Satlink satellites already in space would be more than 600.

Ravindra Jadeja Pays A Special Throwback Tribute To His CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

It seems that Ravindra Jadeja just cannot wait to get back on the cricket field and show his all-round cricketing skills as the IPL 2020 nears. However, ahead of the marquee event, the star all-rounder was seen paying a tribute to his former Indian and current Chennai Super Kings skipper as well as good friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Taking to social media, Jaddu had posted a throwback picture of him supposedly playing cards or attending a team meeting with his CSK team-mates that included the likes of Murali Vijay and MS Dhoni.

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Battling 'conspiracy' During 'Manikarnika'

Sharing a throwback picture where Kangana, dressed in a saree, is seen performing a ritual in a Lord Shiva temple, she claimed that there was a ‘conspiracy to destroy’ her career when Manikarnika had hit a roadblock. She revealed that she had prayed to ‘Mahaakaal’ then as she had taken responsibility for the film by assuming the director’s role as well. The National Award-winner stated that Lord Shiva made it happen with the help of ‘amazing people’.

