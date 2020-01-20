Kangana Ranaut's Latest Suit Is All About Why To Not Take 'Panga' With Her

Kangana Ranaut is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Panga. The actor is going around attending various events and shows to promote her movie. Her style game during these events seems to be portraying her personality as well as her character in the film.

Kangana Ranaut's 'No Panga' look

Kangana's team on Instagram recently posted pictures of Kangana's latest outfit. The actor is wearing a stunning pantsuit. The light brown pantsuit with dark brown big chequered pattern looks great on Kangana. She has worn a plain top with a v-neckline inside the coat. Kangana paired the pantsuit with circular dangling earrings. A sleek hairstyle completes the entire look.

In the caption of all three posts, the team has written that the look speaks of business. This business is mixed with fashion as well. The outfit is by Ralph Lauren while the earrings are of RISN Jewels. Her footwear is from Louboutin. The styling of the entire outfit is done by Ami Patel, Sanjay Kumar Dauhalia, and Tanya Mehta. The nude makeup donned by Kangana is by Loveleen Ramchandani while the hairstylist is Haseena Shaikh. These power poses by Kangana are captured by Yashasvi Sharma.

The movie Panga traces the story of a young mother who wants to become a Kabaddi athlete. The movie stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Yagya Bhasin, and Rajesh Tailang alongside Kangana. The movie is all set to release on January 24, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Team Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

