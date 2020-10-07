'Teri Aankhon Mein' Impresses Twitterati; Fans Praise Divya's Performance

The music video for Bhushan Kumar’s Teri Aankhon Mein song was released on October 7, 2020. The song is a romantic number that is sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar. The love saga unfolds between Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Rohit Suchanti. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Kumaar, while the music is composed by Manan Bhardwaj. The video is directed by duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Here are some of the fan reactions from Twitter for the romantic song.

Teri Aankhon Mein song review on Twitter

As soon as the song was released by T-series, many fans took to their twitter handle to post comments about the song. One of the users wrote, "What a song !!!! @iamDivyaKhosla. I am totally satisfied with the song and your performance...". Another user wrote, "This is such a very beautiful song with amazing video". The third fan wrote, "Finally my wait is over. @iamDivyaKhosla mam u r looking gorgeous nice song". Take a look at the comments below:

The MV is Too good and beautiful and the chemistry between You and pearlvpuri was too good And what can I say about Darshan Raval???He is too good and always the best😍😍😍🥰😍🥰😍 — Atique_Shuvo (@shub_shuvo) October 7, 2020

Really loved it 🔥❤️✌️✌️ Story' woww 🌟 Everyone played Incredible performance👌 Chemistry ✊ Your expression❤️🤞 Chamkata Sitara 🥰🤗 @iamDivyaKhosla Di 🙃 — Shivam Keshri (@imshivamkeshri) October 7, 2020

I love the story💞 it's amazing.. and everybody played amazing role.. 💞💞😍 I wish.. iska part - 2 bhi aaye to dekhne me aur maza aayega..😍 Lots of love❤️❤️ — Nikita Jangale (@NikitaJangale2) October 7, 2020

Congratulations🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊 very very very very very a big type of💃💃🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ @pearlvpuri #TeriAankhonMeinOutNow — °~~Barsha~~° (@pvp_barsha) October 7, 2020

Congratulations pearliieee pie❤🥰🤗

Completely in love with this song🤧 — Hema💫 (@HemaSkfan) October 7, 2020

Hayee rabbaaa you look sooo much adorable 😍😍 — pearlvpuri.sanju (@pvp_cuteface) October 7, 2020

U killed it ❤️❤️ — Pearbhi_mahi (@MahiPearbhi) October 7, 2020

About the song Teri Aankhon Mein

The super-duper team of director duo Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru and actress Divya Khosla Kumar has recently reunited for the love song of the year, Teri Aankhon Mein. The song is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The trio last collaborated on the peppy track Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. The song went on to cross 330 million views on YouTube. With vocals by young sensation Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, the musical love story featuring Divya Khosla Kumar with Pearl V Puri takes audiences through a special journey of love. The song unfolds when a girl meets a boy on a mystical rainy night. Check out the song below:

On the work front

Darshan Raval was last seen in his music video for the song named Ek Tarfa. The song was composed under Indie Music Label and has received over 83 million views on YouTube. On the other hand, Neha Kakkar’s latest song Taaron Ke Sheher was released last month which also featured Jubin Nautiyal. The T-series label music video has received 48 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Pearl V Puri will soon be seen in the show, Brahmarakshas 2. The actor recently shared the new look for the show. Reportedly, the show has been set against the backdrop of Songadh. It will also showcase the story of a small-town girl getting stuck in the middle of evil spirits.

