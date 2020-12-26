Kangana Ranaut gushes over bhabhi Ritu & her skills as family goes out hiking; drops pics

Amid work on numerous ventures, Kangana Ranaut is also taking time out for her family. The actor, who is known to share moments with her family members, has now been opening up about the new member of her family, her sister-in-law Ritu. She was impressed by her ‘Bhabhi’s Instagram skills as the family recently went out hiking.

Kangana Ranaut goes hiking with family

Kangana Ranaut posted stunning photographs of a ‘wonderful experience’ of hiking with her family. Dressed in jackets and boots, the family seemed to have enjoyed the snow and the greenery as they posed for pictures. The Tanu Weds Manu star was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel, nephew Prithvi Raj and sister-in-law Ritu.

The actor, who is known as a ‘Queen’ courtesy her popular film, gave the ‘Queen’ title in terms of Instagram to her sister-in-law Ritu. She shared that Ritu knew everything about Instagram filters, and taught her about using them.

Kangana used those filters as she expressed her excitement in posing with Prithvi Raj, and a selfie with Ritu and Rangoli.

Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience ❤️

P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them 🥰 pic.twitter.com/dSOkdcldsn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 26, 2020

Recently, the actor also shared that Ritu had come home for the first time on Christmas, and they bonded over gajar ka halwa and shared pictures of the same.

Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1ookz3NrD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

She had also gushed over her bhabhi making rotis at her home, and being ‘rooted’ despite being a ‘doctor hugely accomplished young independent woman.’

Awww just received an endearing video of my newly married Bhabhi, trying to make makki ki roti, she is a doctor hugely accomplished young independent woman yet she is so rooted, in this video she reminds me of my mom when she was young. Tears of happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cfySO9Ekpu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

Kangana’s brother Aksht and Ritu got married last month with grand celebrations in Udaipur. The pictures and videos of the rituals and family bonding had gone viral then.

Kangana Ranaut on the professional front

Kangana Ranaut recently completed the shooting of the film Thalaivi. She plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha in the movie. She has also been prepping for the movie Dhaakad with training for action, prosthetic measurement and more.

