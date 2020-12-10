Kangana Ranaut shares her wish to construct a temple, says 'Maa Durga chose me to build'

Kangana Ranaut who is known to voice her opinion boldly and brazenly, recently took to Twitter and revealed her plans of constructing a temple in her native hometown. The actress shared her picture standing outside an ancient temple while expressing her desire to create one that will match up to the glory of Maa Durga and great civilization.

Kangana Ranaut plans to build a temple

While captioning she wrote, “Maa Durga chose me to build her temple, what our ancestors built for us it is not a patch on their achievements Devi is very kind to accept this humble abode but someday I wish to build a temple that will match up to her glory and our great civilization. Jai Mata Di."

Maa Durga chose me to build her temple, what our ancestors built for us it is not a patch on their achievements Devi is very kind to accept this humble abode but someday I wish to build a temple that will match up to her glory and our great civilisation. Jai Mata di. pic.twitter.com/KuWxItSSCE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the Queen actress has been these days sharing her thoughts on the ongoing farmer’s protest. She recently made a statement against ‘Bharat Bandh’ being marked on Tuesday for the farmer protests against the government over farming laws.

Citing a video of Isha Foundation founder and mystic Sadhguru, the actor used a poetic verse to convey her thoughts. She hinted at how there were enough problems in the country, but people still created more issues with actions like a ‘bandh.’ Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback video of Sadhguru, wherein a conversation with actor Siddharth, he says how in India, people had a 'tendency to protest' over almost everything.

They stated that everyone wished for reforms, but whenever someone decides to create a dam or any other venture, it was met with opposition. He compared how Mahatma Gandhi had created a movement and damaged the Britishers' initiatives with his satyagraha, but today such protests were hampering the nation and being used by people to climb the political ladder.

On the professional front, the actress is in Hyderabad to complete the final leg of shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi where she will portray the character of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, the actress has also started her prep for the upcoming film Tejas and Dhakaad. After completing the shooting for Thalaivi, she will begin with the shooting of Tejas.

