Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Bharat Bandh' for farmers, makes statement with strong verse

Kangana Ranaut made a statement against ‘Bharat Bandh’ being marked on Tuesday for the farmer protests against the government over farming laws. Citing a video of Isha Foundation founder and mystic Sadhguru, the actor used a poetic verse to convey her thoughts. She hinted at how there were enough problems in the country, but people still created more issues with actions like a ‘bandh.’

Kangana Ranaut on Bharat Bandh for farmers

Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback video of Sadhguru, where in a conversation with actor Siddharth, he says how in India, people had a 'tendency to protest' over almost everything. They stated that everyone wished for reforms, but whenever someone decides to create a dam or any other venture, it was met with opposition. He compared how Mahatma Gandhi had created a movement and damaged the Britishers' initiatives with his satyagraha, but today such protests were hampering the nation and being used by people to climb the political ladder.

Kangana captioned the video with a quote in Hindi that read, “Come, let’s shut India. While there are no shortage of storms in this boat, but lets take a axe and create more holes." "Lot of hopes die everyday here. Tell the nationalists that you should also ask a piece of the nation. Come to the streets, and let’s protest, and finish this story once and for all,” read her sarcastic message to 'bandh' organisers.

आओ भारत को बंद कर देते हैं, यूँ तो तूफ़ानों कि कमी नहीं इस नाव को, मगर लाओ कुल्हाड़ी कुछ छेद भी कर देते हैं, रह रह के रोज़ मरती है हर उम्मीद यहाँ, देशभक्तों से कहो अपने लिए देश का एक टुकड़ा अब तुम भी माँग लो, आजाओ सड़क पे और तुम भी धरना दो, चलो आज यह क़िस्सा ही ख़त्म करते हैं 🙂 https://t.co/OXLfUWl1gb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 8, 2020

'Bharat Bandh' for farmers

Meanwhile, Bharat Bandh, called by the farmers to protest against the Government’s three agricultural laws, was marked by shops and commercial establishments being closed, while party workers blocked roads and railway tracks across the nation. The protest co-incided with the thirteenth day of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests, as farmers camped at the borders of Delhi to raise their demands. The seventh round of meetings between the government and farmer unions, the fourth since the start of the protests, have been scheduled for Wednesday.

