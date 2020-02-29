Kangana Ranaut's Acting As Kiya In 'Double Dhamaal' Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

Kangana Ranaut's movies are some of the best movies in the Bollywood film industry. The actor has been a part of many comedy movies and one of them is Double Dhamaal. The actor starred in the movie alongside Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Aashish Chaudhary, and Mallika Sherawat. The movie was the second part of the epic Dhamaal series. Kangana plays the role of Kiya in the film.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' Has Interesting Facts Attached To It; Check Out

Here are some great moments of Kangana Ranaut in Double Dhamaal

Kangana as secretary

Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Sanjay Dutt's sister in the movie. To con Arshad, Javed, Riteish, and Ashish, Kangana plays the role of Sanjay's secretary. In a funny scene, Malaika is trying to find out why Sanjay hired the four when they are not qualified. Kangana says that the four look like crooks and are not qualified at all. She then tries to protest against making the four a part of the company as well.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, And Hrithik Roshan's Home Decor Ideas To Be Inspired By

Kangana wants to marry Riteish Deshmukh

The four plan to con Sanjay and his family and thus play the role of funny dark men. Kangana falls in love with Riteish's fake role named Tukaram. She brings them to meet Sanjay but he disapproves of them. Kangana then says to Sanjay that he is not her family anymore and that Tukaram and his brothers, played by Javed and Ashish, are her family.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Best Scenes From Her Debut Film 'Gangster'

Kangana meets Tukaram

Kangana Ranaut is at the zoo taking pictures when she meets a gorilla out of its cage. She is saved by Tukaram, played by Riteish. He then tries to explain to the gorilla that it is a wrong thing to disrespect a lady in a funny way. He even hurts the gorilla. Looking at all of this, Kangana falls in love with Riteish.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Highest And Lowest-rated Movies By Rotten Tomatoes

Image Source: YouTube

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Spills The Beans On Marriage Plans, 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.