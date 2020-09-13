Kangana Ranaut Pens Cryptic Note Amid War With Shiv Sena, States 'chaos Engulfs Me Again'

Amid intense controversies and high drama in the last few days, Kangana Ranaut has been sharing some cryptic notes recently. After highlighting ‘oppression’ and ‘victory of devotion to God’, the actor this time wrote about the ‘chaos’ in her life. The Tanu Weds Manu star expressed how she could not ‘recognise’ herself as life continued to throw challenges at her.

Kangana Ranaut’s cryptic post

Kangana on Sunday posted a photo where she is staring into oblivion with a pen in her hand, in what seemed like a throwback photograph from her home in Manali. The actor tweeted that it was the ‘potent pauses’ that engulf her in the ‘chaos.’ She asked, ‘where am I?’

The Queen star added that she ‘could barely catch up’ with whatever life threw at her and that it continued to ask for more despite ‘giving every ounce’ of herself. Kangana concluded the post by claiming that ‘chaos’ was engulfing her again.

In this chaos there are potent pauses that engulf me. Where am I? I don’t recognise. What life threw at me so far I could barely catch up with but it’s asking for more, I give every ounce of me still it needs more and suddenly chaos engulfs me again. pic.twitter.com/8ZyMByCPyB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

On Saturday, Kangana had shared a snap from Somnath Temple and written that many wicked people had tried to uproot the temple, but it emerged every again, because ‘devotion’ always wins, hinting at her own battle with 'oppression.'

सुप्रभात दोस्तों यह फ़ोटो सोमनाथ टेम्पल की है, सोमनाथ को कितने दरिंदों ने कितनी बार बेरहमी से उजाड़ा, मगर इतिहास गवाह है क्रूरता और अन्याय कितने भी शक्तिशाली क्यूँ न हो आख़िर में जीत भक्ति की ही होती है, हर हर महादेव 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vZ5bgMCHrA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 12, 2020

Kangana Ranaut at war with Shiv Sena

A portion of Kangana’s office in Bandra was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, after her face-off with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, as she arrived in Mumbai after months. The National Award-winning actor fumed and even attacked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Congress’ Sonia Gandhi for the incident. She is likely to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, amid multiple police complaints registered against her for controversial statements on Twitter. Kangana has given as good as she's got, however, and has received massive support online.

