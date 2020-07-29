Kangana Ranaut's Team On #ArrestKanganaRanaut, Says She Will Continue To 'destroy Mafia'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left the entire industry in a state of shock. Several Bollywood celebrities have been speaking about their views on nepotism in Bollywood and Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has also been making the headlines with her views on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and is also getting a lot of support from the netizens. However, #ArrestKanganaRanaut got trending on Twitter recently. Here is what Kangana Ranaut’s team had to say about #ArrestKanganaRanaut.

Kangana Ranaut's team reacts on #ArrestKanganaRanaut

Kangana Ranaut’s team took to its official Twitter account and addressed the #ArrestKanganaRanaut hashtag. In the tweet, Kangana’s team mentioned that even criminal cases, death threats and character assassinations would not stop the actor. The recent #ArrestKanganaRanaut will only make her more determined. The tweet also claimed that she does not fear 'getting killed like Sushant' and will continue to destroy the ‘mafia’. Here is a look at the tweet by Kangana Ranaut’s team.

When criminal cases,death threats, character assassination didn’t stop her #arrestkanganaranaut will only make her more determined, even if you get her killed, like Sushant her being will live to destroy mafia and every wrong they have done to her,please #arrestkanganaranaut — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has been expressing her views about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Kangana Ranaut’s team recently also tweeted against Deepika Padukone and called her the leader of ‘repeat after me’ gang. Here is a look at Kangana Ranaut’s twitter.

Mumbai Police is exposed big time, Sushant’s family said they don’t trust them, also Bollywood’s “repeat after me”gang, depression ka dhanda chalane wale should be remanded @deepikapadukone #RheaChakraborty #WhyFearCBIForSSR https://t.co/i5kg7nZCIU — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra house in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. No suicide note has been recovered from his house. The Mumbai police have been investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case since then. They have recorded statements of around 40 people related to Sushant and the case. Kangana had recently questioned Mumbai Police too regarding Sushant Singh Rajputs’ case. She questioned Mumbai police by saying that despite recording 40 statements, they still have no clue about what happened to Sushant. Here is a look at the tweet by Kangana Ranaut’s team.

Sushant’s social media pages and interviews are filled with talks about Nepotism, Betrayals and Bullying, yet after recording 40 statements @MumbaiPolice has no clue what happened to him? pic.twitter.com/ETqYSXqyXK — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram and Kangana Ranaut Instagram

