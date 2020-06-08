Kangana Ranaut's 'Mar Jawaan' And Other Romantic Tracks Sung By Shruti Pathak

Shruti Pathak is a Bollywood singer who is known for her soulful songs. Shruti was also nominated for the Filmfare Award and is an Indian playback singer. Shruti Pathak initiated her singing career after singing for several remix albums. So, let’s have a look below at some of Shruti Pathak’s romantic numbers-

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Lining Formals Better?

Kangana Ranaut's Mar Jawaan and other romantic numbers by Shruti Pathak

Mar Jawaan

This song "Mar Jawaan" is from the Bollywood movie 'Fashion' which was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film features Priyanka Chopra, Kangna Ranawat and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. The song Mar Jawaan is sung by Shruti Pathak, Salim Merchant, and the music is composed by Salim- Sulaiman. The lyrics of this song was penned by Irfan Siddiqui under the banner of T-Series.

Soniye Dil Nayi

Soniye Dil Nayi is a romantic number from the film Baaghi 2 featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The song, 'Soniye Dil Nayi is a romantic song is sung by Ankit Tiwari & Shruti Pathak. The music is composed by Gourov-Roshin and Aman Hayer. The lyrics of this romantic number were penned by Kumaar and Satti Khokewalia. Baaghi 2 is an action film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut To Direct Aparajitha Ayodhya On Ayodhya Dispute: It Was All Very Organic

Paayaliya

This song Paayaliya is from the film Dev D sung by Shruti Pathak. The talented singer has penned the lyrics of this song as well. The song is composed by the music director Amit Trivedi and stars Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin . The film also stars Mahi Gill and Parakh Madan.

Tere Bin Nahi Rehna

The song, Tere Bin Nahi Rehna is from the Bollywood movie Ishq Ne Krazy Kiya Re. The film starring Nishant, Madhurima and Mugdha Godse in lead roles was an Indian drama film. This song was exclusively released under the music banner of T-Series. The song is sung by Krishna Beura and Shruti Pathak. The music and lyrics of the song are given by Tarun Rishi.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalaivi' To Release In Theaters First, Reports Of OTT Premiere False

Tujhe Bhula Diya

This remix version of the song "Tujhe Bhula Diya" from the Bollywood movie 'Anjaana Anjaani' is sung by Mohit Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Shruti Pathak. The film star cast includes Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Tujhe Bhula Diya is a song which is straight from the soul and heart of the composer and has lyrics by Kumaar and Vishal Dadlani.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Strapless Red Gown Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.