Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Appeals For Relief On Agricultural Loans Amid Farmers' Protests

On Monday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called upon the Centre to provide assistance to the farmers who have taken loans. According to him, the livelihoods of farmers are being threatened due to the "flawed agricultural policy" prevailing in India at present. He lamented that the Centre was not willing to budge despite the agitation of farmers for the withdrawal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Contending that the banks are not paying attention to the plight of farmers, he highlighted that agriculture and allied activity loans are not eligible for the moratorium scheme of the Centre. Thereafter, Chowdhury urged the Union government to permit the small and marginal farmers to renew their Kisan Credit Card loans only on payment of interest. Stressing that this change will benefit 85% of farmers, the senior Congress leader opined that the bankers' "feudal mindset" is putting stumbling blocks for securing the financial assistance for farmers.

PM Modi reaches out to farmers

In his public address at Varanasi earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to assuage the farmers protesting against the agrarian reform laws passed by the Parliament. He accused the opposition of spreading lies on the basis of apprehensions. Assuring the farmers that the Centre is continuously trying to resolve their concerns, he expressed confidence that the farm laws will facilitate an increase in their incomes.

PM Modi remarked, "I want to tell farmers that now the work is not being done with deceit but with the holy intent akin to that of the Ganga. The reality of those spreading rumours on the basis of apprehensions is coming to the people’s notice continuously. When the farmers understand their lies on one issue, they start spreading rumours on another issue. They do this 24/7. The country’s farmers understand this. Those farmers who still have concerns and questions, the government is continuously trying to answer and resolve them. I am confident that the farmers who have some concerns about the agrarian reforms will take advantage of these reforms in the future and increase their income."

