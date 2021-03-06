Kangana Ranaut's Weekly Round Up; From Tejas Mumbai Schedule Wrap To Her Smoothie Episode

Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut saw several events transpire in her life during the week that went by. Some of the events are the likes of the Mumbai schedule wrap of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas to the actor taking to social media to express her adoration for her breakfast smoothie bowl, which got trolled by the Twitterati. This article will essentially provide a rundown of almost all the activities that Ranaut was seen engaging in during the past week. Read on to know all about it.

The Mumbai schedule wrap of Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas':

It wasn't too long ago when Kangana Ranaut and the team behind her upcoming film, Tejas, began filming the same in Mumbai. The team behind the film, as per Ranaut, who will be seen playing the part of a Sikh Air Force pilot in it, quite recently concluded the Mumbai schedule of the upcoming Sarvesh Mewara directorial. Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle revealed the same through a tweet that can be found below.

Successfully completed #Tejas mumbai schedule now heading to Delhi and Rajasthan soon for upcoming schedules...

Thank you everyone for your love and blessings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uZcRL3lFKV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

The Internet backlash faced by Kangana Ranaut's breakfast smoothie bowl:

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter in order to express her satisfaction of reportedly curating a smoothie recipe and turning it into a reality. This tweet attracted the backlash of several Netizens, who claimed that Kangana Ranaut's breakfast smoothie recipe was plagiarized from a well-known cooking site. The tweet by Kangana Ranaut and the negative rebuttal that followed can be found below.

There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits ❤️#Tejas pic.twitter.com/UVqVkfx6Lh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Arre ye to Rishi Bagree Max Pro ban gayi....😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5Vy9CM0LyB — Mh Cabinet #Fan (2.0) (@Mumbaikkar) March 4, 2021

Tumhari khud ki chori pakadi gayi dekho idhar dhyan se pic.twitter.com/MD9b7Jz6C6 — Cooldiva (@cooldiva62) March 4, 2021

On the other hand, many people came to Kangana Ranaut's rescue by essentially answering what is referred to as the Troll Army by the Netizens. In addition to the same, Ranaut herself responded to those who said negative things about her. The tweets can be found below.

Of you have guts link bejo. Not the photoshoped pic s to defame others. Then i believe you🤬 — Sunu Shehnaazian (@sunu0289) March 4, 2021

Such DESPOS. They just edited Kuvings pic of Acai Bowl & superimposed Kangana Ranaut Bowl over it. Basic editing but itni jealousy that you are stooping to such levels?



Pic 1 & 2- The Acai Bowl on Kuvings site



Pic 3 &4 : How to edit & superimpose Kangana Bowl in search results pic.twitter.com/BBqkXn9KaQ — Rosy (@rose_k01) March 4, 2021

My Lunch Today !



Haters will say its a google image 😏 pic.twitter.com/u7Vgoc0aeQ — Dr Khushboo 👛 (@khushbookadri) March 4, 2021

Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional.... seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmBok2Rr0S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's visit to her demolished Bandra office:

Some days ago, Kangana Ranaut visited Bandra in order to see what has remained of her now-demolished office. As reported earlier, the Dhaakd star said that the sight broke her heart all over again. The post through which she documented her visit to the Bandra office of Manikarnika Films post-demolition can be found below.

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas Script-Reading sessions:

Before Team Tejas took the film to the floors, Kangana Ranaut and the team behind the film conducted a group script reading session at the star's house. Present at the script reading session was the cast and crew members of the film, in addition to its director. One can find Kangana Ranaut's Twitter post below through which she revealed the same.

Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas

Happy journey guys 🌸@sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/SD5A87APu8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 28, 2021

The transformation project of Kangana Ranaut's Parents' Mumbai Residence:

Kangana Ranaut quite recently put her Interior decoration skills to use during the renovation of her parents' Mumbai home. As per Ranaut, her parents were "more than happy" after seeing the end result of the undertaking that was spearheaded by her. The tweet concerning the same can be found below.

Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home decor🌸

Before ( parents liked more earthy) pic.twitter.com/W3y9J7bg44 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 28, 2021

