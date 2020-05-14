Kanika Dhillon On Censorship: It Affects Creative Process And Curtails Writer's Ideology

Kanika Dhillon reportedly spoke about censorship and how does it affect her creative process. She talked about how censorship is responsible for curtailing a writer’s ideology. Dhillon also opened up about OTT platforms and how she gets more freedom to play with her characters. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

Kanika Dhillon on censorship and creative writing

According to reports, Kanika Dhillon, who is widely known for her works like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, spoke about how censorship affects a writer and their writing process. She stated that she does get affected by censorship as it somehow curtails thoughts and ideologies. She said that censorship varies from medium to medium. Talking about the theatrical medium, she explained that we cannot put everything into a slot of two to three hours.

There are so many rules that are needed to be followed. So, we have to keep our thoughts crisp and shot, said the writer. On the other hand, Kanika Dhillon said, censorship is relatively lesser in the digital medium. Dhillon’s first experience with digital medium came with Netflix’s Guilty, which featured Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Dhillon then went on to say that after the success of Guilty, she realised how huge the reach of the digital platform is. She stated that people across the globe have access to good content. According to her, content is not just limited to the Indian audience once it is on an OTT medium. Dhillon further said that she is seriously looking forward to doing some more projects on the digital platform.

