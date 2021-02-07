Kapil Sharma's Cute Pictures With Daughter Anayra; See Amazing Father-daughter Moments

Kapil Sharma is a stand-up comedian, actor, host and producer. The popular celebrity married Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Anayra Sharma, on December 10, 2019. Kapil has time and again shared the toddlers’ pictures on his social media handles.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni's Unseen Photo With Anayra From Her Baby Shower Surfaces Online

Kapil Sharma’s photos with his daughter Anayra

Kapil Sharma has nearly 30 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. The comedian has often posted photos of and with his two-year-old daughter Anayra. The pictures are adored by the fans who are in awe of the father-daughter duo. Take a look at some photos of Kapil Sharma’s daughter.

Kapil Sharma shared the very first picture of Anayra when she was around one month old. He posted a solo photo of the baby who looked seemingly amazed. In another picture, Kapil was seen holding the child in his hand and gazing at her with love.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra Sharma Turns One, Here's A Look At Her Most Memorable Pics

In August 2020, Kapil Sharma posted a selfie with the little one. While the father was bossed up with sunglasses, Anayra’s shinning little eyes and smile mesmerised many. The artist expressed his gratitude and called the kid a beautiful gift.



On daughter’s day, Kapil Sharma shared a photo with Anayra. He held her on his lap and was kissing her head. The little munchkin was giving a wide smile as she stared right into the camera. In another picture, Kapil Sharma’s daughter wore big sunglasses.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra Turns 1; Shares Pics Of Her 'Baby Shark' Themed Birthday

Kapil Sharma wished everyone a happy Diwali in 2020 with a family post. He shared pictures with his wife, mother, and daughter. In one of them, Anayra was seen all happy in her grandmother’s arms.

On Kapil Sharma’s daughter’s first birthday, the comedian posted photos from the birthday party. Anayra was seen enjoying the pink cake and was wearing a tiara. Her father and mother wore a customized t-shirt with ‘Anayra turns one’ written over it.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Cheering Anayra As She Takes Baby Steps Is The Cutest Thing On Internet

On February 1, 2021, Kapil Sharma and Ginni welcomed another child, a son. Now, Anayra has turned a big sister at home. The couple has not revealed the name of their son yet. They have received the blessings of their fans and friends from the industry.

(Image Source: Kapil Sharma Instagram (@kapilsharma))

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.