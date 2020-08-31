Kapil Sharma Sings 'Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho' On The Set Of His Comedy Show; See Pic

Kapil Sharma recently posted a picture in which he can be seen singing a song on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian, who is best known for his quirky acts and comic timing, is also known to be a wonderful singer. Often at times, Kapil Sharma has showcased his talent in front of the audience by singing a song and making the audience fall in love with his wonderful voice. This time around, the comedian sang the Kishore Kumar hit song Tum jo mil gaye ho. Kapil Sharma in the past has revealed his love for singing several times and thus the comedian often picks up the mic to entertain his fans every now and then.

Kapil Sharma sings a song on the sets of The Kapil Sharma show

In the picture uploaded on social media, Kapil Sharma can be seen seated on the steps of the show's set where his fictional house has been created. The comedian can be seen striking a pose while holding the mic. However, Kapil Sharma made it clear in his caption that despite the look of the picture, he is not posing. Thus, the comedian cleared out that he indeed was captured candidly at the moment. He can be seen wearing a set of denim paired with a jacket along with a brightly coloured t-shirt.

Despite the pandemic situations, The Kapil Sharma Show has still been going on air like several shows after the permissions for shooting were granted. Fans have been delighted to get the comedy show back on television especially during such grim times. Upon uploading the picture, Kapil Sharma mentioned in the caption that he is singing the song Tum jo mil gaye Ho, originally sung by Kishore Kumar. Fans immediately commented about his voice and even pointed out that it is due to his show that the pandemic feels a bit tolerable. Several comments of praise came pouring in for the comedian after he posted the picture. Kapil Sharma ended the caption of the picture with a bunch of hashtags hinting that the picture is a behind-the-scenes candid photograph. Fans, in the comment section, also expressed their excitement for the new episode.

