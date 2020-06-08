Kareena Kapoor's Dance Numbers Which You Can Add To Your Festival Playlist

Debuting in Hindi film industry with the 2000's romantic-drama Refugee, the glamour girl of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor has proved her mettle as a leading lady, time and again. Kareena has undeniably lived up to the legacy of her family and her career trajectory is proof. Bebo will soon achieve the milestone of 20 successful years in the film fraternity with over 30 films.

In her two-decade-long illustrious career, she has been a part of several iconic movies comprising some evergreen songs that top the playlist of many till date. As the 'Poo' of Bollywood will soon complete 20 years in the showbiz, here's a list of Kareena Kapoor's songs that can be perfect to add to your festivals' playlist:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's 'Kambakkht Ishq': Songs To Add To Lockdown Workout Playlist

1) Aaj Ki Party

One of the chartbuster songs from 2015's comedy-drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Aaj Ki Party is sung by Mika Singh. Composed by Pritam, the dance number stars Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan in its music video. Check out the music video of Aaj Ki Party below:

2) Mauja Hi Mauja

Yet another dance number sung by Mika and composed by Pritam, Mauja Hi Mauja is from 2007's cult romantic-comedy Jab We Met. With over 82 million views on its music video alone on YouTube, the chartbuster song still tops the playlist of many fans across the country. Starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in it, the music video of the song features some phenomenal dance moves which you must surely checkout if you haven't already.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Songs That Have Best Hook-steps For Your Fitness Work-out

3) Dil Dance Maare

Dil Dance Maare is a song from 2008's action-comedy Tashan. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor in the music video, this dance number is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan & Sunidhi Chauhan. The music on the song is composed by the iconic music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Looks To Take Inspiration From; See Pics

4) Bhangra Ta Sajda

Bhangra Ta Sajda is a Punjabi track from 2018's superhit chick flick Veere Di Wedding. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the music video, the song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Romy, Surya Ragunaathan & Shashwat Sachdev. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the lyrics of the song are penned by Gaurav Solanki.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Expression Raises Arguments About Tik Tok; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.