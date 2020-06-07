Kareena Kapoor's 'Kambakkht Ishq': Songs To Add To Lockdown Workout Playlist

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the leading actors in Bollywood, was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen sharing screen space with Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena has delivered several stunning performances throughout her acting career and her work in Kambakkht Ishq won her fans' love.

Kambakkht Ishq, the 2009 romantic-action comedy flick, is helmed by Sabbir Khan and features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The box office hit movie is known for its memorable music. Here are some of the popular songs from Kambakkht Ishq that one can add to their workout playlist.

Kambakhht Ishq songs perfect for a workout playlist

Bebo

This is one of the most popular songs from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Kambakhht Ishq. Composed by prominent music director Anu Malik, Bebo is sung by Alisha Chinai, Suzanne D'Mello, and Anushka Manchanda. Having a run time of 4:19 seconds, the song has gained over a whopping 29 million views on YouTube. The song features Kareena Kapoor in a stunning pink dress as her character is trying to romance Akshay Kumar's character in the film. The lyrics of the song have gained widespread appreciation and popularity. Check out the music video:

Om Mangalam

Composed by three British Sikh brothers that go by the band titled RDB, the song is yet another popular upbeat song that one can add to their workout playlist during the lockdown. Sung by the RDB and Nindy Kaur, the soundtrack has a run time of 4:22. Om Mangalam featuring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan has bagged over 10 million views on YouTube. The song features the two actors dancing to upbeat music in traditional outfits:

Lakh Lakh

With over one million views on YouTube, this peepy number featuring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor is yet another song that can fit well into the workout playlist. This song is composed by Anu Malik and sung by one of the leading Bollywood vocalists, Neeraj Shridhar. With a run time of 5:15 seconds, the song features Akshay Kumar's character, Viraj Shergill impressing Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Simrita ''Simi'' Rai. The scenic locations featured in the music video are among the highlights of the song and they give fans some major travel goals. Check out the video here:

