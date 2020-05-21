Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ethereal In Ethnic In This Throwback Pic

Seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on her social media ever since she made her debut. From sharing some adorable moments with husband Saif and son Taimur to gushing over some old throwback pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been updating her fans with all the things she has been doing as a part of her quarantine routine. Currently, a major throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been surfacing online and fans can’t stop swooning over this ravishing beauty.

Kareena Kapoor's throwback picture

The throwback picture takes us back to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In this picture, she is seen striking a pose with a beautiful backdrop of the Golden Temple and water. Kareena Kapoor Khan is spotted wearing an emerald green salwar suit with her head covered with a dupatta. Her look is completed with black sunglasses and nude makeup. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans have been going gaga over the picture and it is shared on various fan pages. Have a look at the picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently quarantining with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and son, Taimur Ali Khan in their Mumbai house. Recently, her sister, Karisma Kapoor brushed her baking skills and baked a lovely chocolate cake for her family. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share pictures of the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan even called it the 'best chocolate cake'. She further added in the caption, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world”. One could not miss out on spotting Saif Ali Khan in the background which Kareena Kapoor Khan pointed out as, “And yes, that’s Mr Khan being grumpy at the back”. In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been sharing various throwback pictures of her vacations with her loved ones on her social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The movie performed moderately well at the box office and now has been entertaining fans on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The actor will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film was reportedly in the filming stage but due to the on-going situation, the production has been put on hold.

