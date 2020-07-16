When Nushrratt Bharuccha Had Her Big Fan Moment With Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch

The time when Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ayushmann Khurrana visited the sets of Dance Indian Dance Season 7, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor had her fan moment with her favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, we came across a throwback video of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kareena Kapoor Khan, where the latter narrates her iconic dialogue from Jab We Met. Check out the video here -

Nushrratt Bharuccha's fan moment with Kareena Kapoor Khan -

This video is from Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ayushmann Khurrana's visit on the sets of Kareena Kapoor's Dance Indian Dance for promoting Dream Girl. In the video, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star requested Bebo to deliver her iconic dialogue. Here, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen reciting her dialogue from her film Jab We Met, "Main Apni Favourite Hoon!". While Kareena Kapoor stuns in a royal blue dress embedded with silver sleeve, Nushrratt looks gorgeous in the pink and black bodysuit mini dress.

Meanwhile, in the other news, Nushrratt Bharuccha recently changed her name on the social media handles. Earlier the actor's name was spelled as 'Nushrat Bharucha'. After the update, she added extra 'r' and 't' in her first name and 'c' to her last name. On the other side, Nushrratt, who was off from micro-blogging site Twitter, recently joined it again to update her name. However, the new generation star has not given any explanation for changing her name.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Upcoming Projects -

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Dream Girl, sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. Numerous upcoming films are lined up in her kitty, including Chhalaang. The sports-drama will also feature Rajkummar Rao. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Saurabh Shukla will also be seen playing significant characters in the film.

Apart from the sports-based film, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor will also team up with Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal. Titled Hurdang, the film will be helmed by Nikhil Bhat. Critically acclaimed actor Vijay Verma will also play a pivotal character in the upcoming flick.

On the other hand, Nushrratt Bharuccha also announced her upcoming collaboration with director Vishal Furia. The film is named Chhori and is an adaptation of a Marathi film, Lapachhapi. The story of the film will revolve around a pregnant woman, who moves into a new house with her husband. The house, however, turns out to be haunted. It will be a blend of horror, as well as social drama.

