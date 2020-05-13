Kareena Kapoor Khan 'not Interested' In Docu-dramas; Here's Why

Kareena Kapoor Khan has come a long way ever since her first movie, Refugee. Although she's had her own share of hits and misses in Bollywood, today, she is one of the most talented actors around. In an interview recently, Bebo revealed how much she's interested in doing films that are entertaining. She also revealed that she makes her career choices keeping her son, Taimur Ali Khan in mind.

Kareena Kapoor also emphasised how much box office potential of a project matters for her. She also said that she always prefers to act in entertaining films. She added saying that the story can be emotionally charged or message-driven but has to be entertaining. She also said that she wants the audience to get hooked on to the film from the first frame itself.

When quizzed about other types of projects like docu-dramas, Kareena Kapoor Khan clearly said that she is 'not interested' in doing any of it. She said that if she wanted to, she would have done it long back. The Heroine actor said that she always tries to balance entertainment with the other elements that go into film making, as it is very important for her.

What’s next for Bebo?

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is reported to be an official remake of the 1994 American film titled Forrest Gump. As per reports, the movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020.

Post that, she will be seen in the multi-starrer film, Takht. The film is being bankrolled by Dharma Production and also stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and many more. The film is based on the action, drama, and the history genre. The film is currently in its pre-production stage.

The actor is currently spending her time at her Mumbai home along with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan. She often goes on to treat fans with some pictures on how she is spending her lockdown at home. Kareena seems to be enjoying the lockdown with her loved ones especially Taimur Ali Khan, as she often goes on to sharing adorable pictures of him.

