Kareena Kapoor Has A Funny Chat With Tabu Over 'chai Par Charcha'

Kareena Kapoor has recently reacted to a recent post made by her The Crew co-star Tabu. The Haider actress took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself, to which Kareena Kapoor dropped a witty comment. The two stars will be seen together in the upcoming movie The Crew.

Tabu took to her Instagram to post a monochrome photo of herself. The actress posed in her loungewear with a cup in her hand. In the photo, the actress was caught candidly in a printed dress with her tresses open.

What caught the eye of the netizens was a comment by Kareena Kapoor. As soon as Tabu posted the photo, the 3 Idiots actor commented, “Mere Bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai (discussion over tea is happening without me) …❤️❤️where are the biscuits?🤣”. Several followers of the actors reacted to Kareen’s comment with laughing emojis.

Tabu and Kriti Sanon reply to Kareena's comment

Kareena’s comment was noticed by Tabu. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress replied, “@kareenakapoorkhan 😂😂waiting to come to set and take from you”. To this, the third actor from The Crew movie Kriti Sanon also dropped a reply. Kriti wrote, “@tabutiful getting you guys Dilli ke Aata biscuits today! To survive the night shoot! 🤣🤣”.

About The Crew

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will be starring together in the Hindi movie The Crew. The comedy movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh. The film is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor movies

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2022 movie Lal Singh Chaddha. She will be seen next in the movie The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. She is also shooting for the movie The Devotion of Suspect X directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also starring Vijay Varma.