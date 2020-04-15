Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most iconic Bollywood stars of all time. Her most popular films include Chup Chup Ke, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Heroine, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and many more. She has been in several successful films. One of Kapoor's films titled Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had received immense love and appreciation from the audience. Read on to know several interesting facts on Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular film, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Interesting trivia on Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

This was the third film of Kareena Kapoor Khan with actor Hrithik Roshan after Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and Yaadein.

During the time of the release, there were many piracy issues. This made the filmmakers release the DVD of the film soon after the movie's release.

This was Hrithik Roshan's first film with Yash Raj Films and was the only film to see him and Rani Mukherji paired against each other.

This was the directorial debut of Kunal Kohli and had immense hype about it before it released.

The role of Uday Chopra was initially offered to actors Saif Ali Khan & Akshaye Khanna.

YRF production, after this film, also made another movie with a somewhat similar storyline called, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge.

This was the only film to witness Uday Chopra and Rani together. Rani is now in real life Uday Chopra's sister-in-law.

The popular Medley song contains a part where Hrithik Roshan is seen singing the song Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, which is from the movie directed by his father.

For the Medley song, music director Rahul Sharma had to choose 18 songs from a possible list of 250 songs.

