Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Quick links:
Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most iconic Bollywood stars of all time. Her most popular films include Chup Chup Ke, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Heroine, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and many more. She has been in several successful films. One of Kapoor's films titled Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had received immense love and appreciation from the audience. Read on to know several interesting facts on Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular film, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan And Hrithik Roshan's Funny Scenes From 'K3G', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'
READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan Wore Over 130 Different Dresses In A Film | Bollywood Fashion Trivia
READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora's THIS Workout Video Will Leave Fans Motivated
READ:'Hrithik Roshan Came Forward & Supported Us': Paps Thank Him For His Support Amid Lockdown
READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pictures Prove That She Was Born To Be A Diva
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.