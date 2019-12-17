The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kareena Kapoor Khan Plans On Showing Taimur Jab We Met And Omkara

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about what films she will show her son, Taimur Ali Khan. Read ahead to find out about his favourite films at the moment. Details here.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke about Taimur Ali Khan’s favourite films. She said that she would show her son a few of her films. She also spoke about his favourite film being The Jungle Book.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about showing Taimur films like Jab We Met

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about what it is like to have parents who work in the film fraternity. She said that Taimur has working parents and he should know how it is. She said this about Taimur being there at the Punjab schedule of her upcoming film, Good Newwz. She said that she keeps him in the hotel mostly because of the pollution, but he has come to the sets twice.

Read | Taimur Ali Khan Bursts Into Tears As He Misses His Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch Video

She was also asked about his favourite films. She replied by saying that he is only interested in animals and jungle safaris right now. He reads and loves drawing, which, according to her, he is good at. She added that the star couple has introduced him to The Jungle Book, which she dubbed for. She also added that he has made friends with all the animals in it. He looks for Bagheera, Baloo, and Akela. She also added that she is planning to introduce him to the Golmaal series and Jab We Met. When he grows up, she plans on introducing him to Omkara as it features both his parents.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Believes In The Unconventional, reveals One Thing She Is Afraid To Try

Anticipation for Good Newwz

There has been a lot of anticipation around the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good Newwz. Fans have been awaiting the film ever since the trailer released. It stars actors such as Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Loathes The Word 'diva', Says Her PR Game Is Not Strong At All

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes In Singham Returns Are 'Zabardast'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES