Kareena Kapoor Khan Plans On Showing Taimur Jab We Met And Omkara

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke about Taimur Ali Khan’s favourite films. She said that she would show her son a few of her films. She also spoke about his favourite film being The Jungle Book.

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about what it is like to have parents who work in the film fraternity. She said that Taimur has working parents and he should know how it is. She said this about Taimur being there at the Punjab schedule of her upcoming film, Good Newwz. She said that she keeps him in the hotel mostly because of the pollution, but he has come to the sets twice.

She was also asked about his favourite films. She replied by saying that he is only interested in animals and jungle safaris right now. He reads and loves drawing, which, according to her, he is good at. She added that the star couple has introduced him to The Jungle Book, which she dubbed for. She also added that he has made friends with all the animals in it. He looks for Bagheera, Baloo, and Akela. She also added that she is planning to introduce him to the Golmaal series and Jab We Met. When he grows up, she plans on introducing him to Omkara as it features both his parents.

Anticipation for Good Newwz

There has been a lot of anticipation around the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good Newwz. Fans have been awaiting the film ever since the trailer released. It stars actors such as Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta.

