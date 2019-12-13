Taimur Ali Khan Wants Two Cakes — One Santa & One Hulk For His Birthday, Reveals Kareena

As Taimur Ali Khan gears up to celebrate his birthday on December 20, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have something special planned for him. Recently, Kareena Kapoor revealed her plans for Taimur’s birthday. Here is a sneak-peek into Taimur’s birthday planning:

Also read: Taimur Ali Khan Is A Cute Goofball As He Looks At His Dad Saif Ali Khan In This Picture

‘He wants two cakes, one Santa and one Hulk': Kareena Kapoor Khan

In conversation with a media portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed their plans for celebrating Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday. She mentioned what she and Saif Ali Khan would do that day. Speaking to the media outlet, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that for Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday, they are going to be in Mumbai. She mentioned that she would be promoting her film in the city, and Saif will also be there. Kareena Kapoor Khan told that they plan on spending time with their families. Talking about Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday bash, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that he would have a get-together with 8-10 of his friends.

Also read: Taimur Ali Khan Holds Saif Ali Khan’s Leg Just Like A Cute Koala; Internet Falls In Love

Speaking about birthday cakes, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned how Taimur Ali Khan had demanded two cakes and not one for his third birthday. When she asked why two, Tim simply repeated his words and said two. "He is a Kapoor," she said laughing. The 3 idiots actor also informed the media outlet how Taimur Ali Khan demanded that he wanted a Santa cake and one Hulk cake for his birthday.

Also read: Taimur Ali Khan And Inaaya Khemu's Cute Picture Will Make You Go Aww

More about Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor made her first appearance on the screen with the 2000 film Refugee. Some of her notable works include Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Talaash and Udta Punjab. She was last seen on the screen in the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming movies include Good Newzz, Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht and Phir Hulchul. Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is promoting her forthcoming film Good Newzz.

Also read: Taimur Ali Khan Doing Yoga In This Latest Picture Will Vanish Away Your Monday Blues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.