From Kareena-Shahid To Ranbir-Deepika: Exes Who Slayed At The Ramp Together; See Pics

Bollywood celebrities walking the ramp together is always thrilling and what catches fans' hearts is the aura that they carry along on the ramp. Most real-life and reel life couples have walked the ramp and managed to ace it only because they share good chemistry, and their skills to do so. More often than not, when some of the famous on-screen pairs are walking the ramp for designers, fans go all hearts over them. From Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, here’s taking a look at a few Bollywood on-screen couples who walked the ramp together.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir and Deepika’s relationship was the talk of the town before they parted ways close to a decade ago, but the duo has never shied away from being seen in the same film or at an event. The two shared screen space in much-acclaimed films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha even post their break-up and their appearance on the ramp together was loved by fans. Ranbir and Deepika dazzled in traditional outfits designed by Manish Malhotra and they definitely set the ramp on fire.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

In the year 2006, Shahid and Kareena were still making rounds on the internet about their chemistry and fans saw them walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra. The duo looked absolutely stunning as they walked the ramp in glamorous outfits. Kareena can be seen sporting a black satin outfit that consists of a plunging neckline, sheer sleeves and embroidered borders. Shahid, on the other hand, on the other hand, can be seen donning an all-black suit. Take a look at the picture below.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina have always been a sight to behold when it comes to their on-screen presence. And while the duo is known as one of the most loved on-screen couples, their ramp walk for designer Manish Malhotra was just as stunning as the two. The Phantom actor donned an intricate lehenga for the walk while Salman looked dapper in an all-black sherwani. As the duo walked hand-in-hand, they sure managed to steal the show as they had all eyes on them. Take a look at the post below.

