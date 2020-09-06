Kareena's Post For COVID Warriors To B'day Wish For Rishi Kapoor, Actor's Week Summed Up

Kareena Kapoor was up to a lot this past week. From Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram posts to Saif Ali Khan’s autobiography, the actor was in the headlines for several reasons. Take a look at the weekly news roundup of Kareena Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Shares Pic With On-set 'warriors'; Fans Share Quirky Comments

Kareena Kapoor extends wishes on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

On the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor took to the story mode of her Instagram handle and extended wishes for her late uncle. In the video shared by the actor, Rishi Kapoor can be seen sporting a multi-coloured, round-neck sweater. The actor completed his look with a pair of tinted sunglasses. Uploading the video post, the actor wrote a birthday wish for her uncle, which read as, “Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle... Miss you” along with two red-heart emoticons.

Kareena Kapoor lauds COVID warriors

Kareena Kapoor expressed her ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to the COVID healthcare workers of the country for risking their lives and helping people in these challenging times of pandemic. Applauding the COVID warriors, the Heroine actor remarked that when the world turned upside down, the healthcare workers were out there to protect the masses.

Kareena Kapoor shared Adipurush poster

Kareena Kapoor took to social media on September 3 and revealed husband Saif Ali Khan as the villain of Prabhas’ upcoming film named Adipurush. The second poster of Om Raut’s upcoming directorial venture was more focused on the antagonist of the movie as it gave a glimpse of Lankesh (played by Saif Ali Khan). Sharing the poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan”, along with two red-heart emoticons.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Yet Another Painting By Her #InhousePiccaso; See Post

Kareena Kapoor shares another painting by Taimur

Taimur Ali Khan frequently pops up on Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram feed. The actor often shares pictures of Taimur’s adorable artworks. Recently, Kareena posted a photo of Taimur with his latest lion painting. The next image was of Taimur hiding his face behind a lion toy pretending it’s him. With the post, Kareena wrote, “Who’s the king of the jungle now?” (sic).

Laal Singh Chaddha shooting

The lead actors of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan, with their teams, are all set to resume shooting of the movie from September 7. The shoot of the film had come to a halt due to the then nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The Delhi schedule of the film was previously cancelled, and the release date was also pushed to December 2021, which was earlier in 2020. The crew members of the film will be working in various parts of Mumbai to finish work with utter safety.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Extends Birthday Wish For Rishi Kapoor With A Heartfelt Video; Watch

ALSO READ: Adipurush: Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Saif Ali Khan 'the Most Handsome Devil In History'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.