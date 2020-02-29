The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the stylish celebrities of the film industry. Here are some of her outfits that are perfect for a date night.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a celebrated actor in Bollywood whose films have been winning hearts over the years. She is also considered as a fashion icon by her fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress her fans with her looks — be it a glamourous photoshoot, a simple gym look or airport look. Here are some of the best looks of the actor that are perfect for a date night.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Ajay Devgn's Must-watch Movies; 'Golmaal 3', 'Omkara' & Others

Kareena Kapoor style file

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked super stylish in this monochrome look. She wore a monochrome leopard print blazer over what looks like a black crop top and a white see-through top. Kareena wore the blazer with pulled up sleeves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies Rated Less Than 6 On IMDb | See The List

The Tashan actor looked effortlessly beautiful in this picture. She was seen wearing a printed brown jumpsuit. The flared outfit had polka dot print all over it. She accessorised her look with oversized sunglasses and a black handbag.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Royal Blue Bandhgala Suit Is Latest Diet Sabya's "gandi Copy"

Kareena Kapoor Khan again nailed the monochrome look. She was seen wearing a black button-down dress with white polka dot prints. She also wore a monochrome belt over her dress. Kareena accessorised her look with black sunglasses and stud earrings. She completed her look with white sneakers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Rocked In Close Neck Outfits

Kareena looked glowing as ever in this casual look. She opted for a comfortable black graphic print T-shirt. Kareena paired the T-shirt with blue ripped denim and white trainers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

 

 

Published:
