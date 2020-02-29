Kareena Kapoor Khan's Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a celebrated actor in Bollywood whose films have been winning hearts over the years. She is also considered as a fashion icon by her fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress her fans with her looks — be it a glamourous photoshoot, a simple gym look or airport look. Here are some of the best looks of the actor that are perfect for a date night.

Kareena Kapoor style file

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked super stylish in this monochrome look. She wore a monochrome leopard print blazer over what looks like a black crop top and a white see-through top. Kareena wore the blazer with pulled up sleeves.

The Tashan actor looked effortlessly beautiful in this picture. She was seen wearing a printed brown jumpsuit. The flared outfit had polka dot print all over it. She accessorised her look with oversized sunglasses and a black handbag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan again nailed the monochrome look. She was seen wearing a black button-down dress with white polka dot prints. She also wore a monochrome belt over her dress. Kareena accessorised her look with black sunglasses and stud earrings. She completed her look with white sneakers.

Kareena looked glowing as ever in this casual look. She opted for a comfortable black graphic print T-shirt. Kareena paired the T-shirt with blue ripped denim and white trainers.

