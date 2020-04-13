Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Make For A Stylish Mother-son Duo In This Throwback Pic

Either twinning their outfits or their funky shades, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan are known to make a style statement every time they walk out of the house. Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram a month back and this has made fans happy. This adorable throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Taimur Ali Khan is sure to drive away your Monday blues. Take a look:

This throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan was clicked in Mumbai during Taimur Ali Khan's birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a simple chicken material red dress. She wore a large pair of shades that went well with her high ponytail and red lipstick. Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her chic look with a pair of white sneakers. Taimur Ali Khan was dressed in a navy blue t-shirt and a pair of red shorts.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making an appearance in the film Laal Singh Chadha. The film stars actors Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The shooting of the film Laal Singh Chadha has currently come to a halt due to Coronavirus.

