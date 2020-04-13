The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Make For A Stylish Mother-son Duo In This Throwback Pic

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style icon herself and has passed on the legacy to her son Taimur Ali Khan. Take a look at their most adorable picture ever.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor

Either twinning their outfits or their funky shades, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan are known to make a style statement every time they walk out of the house. Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram a month back and this has made fans happy. This adorable throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Taimur Ali Khan is sure to drive away your Monday blues. Take a look:

A must-see throwback picture of Bollywood's stylish mother-son duo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by करीना कपूर खान ❤ (@kareena_queen) on

Also Read: Lockdown: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Step Out In Masks & Gloves To Buy Groceries

This throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan was clicked in Mumbai during Taimur Ali Khan's birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a simple chicken material red dress. She wore a large pair of shades that went well with her high ponytail and red lipstick. Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her chic look with a pair of white sneakers. Taimur Ali Khan was dressed in a navy blue t-shirt and a pair of red shorts. 

Take a look at some of their other adorable pictures too

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BOLLYWOOD HITS (@bollywodhits) on

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Deletes A 'fun Text' Taking Dig At China After Facing Flak On Twitter 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spotboye (@spotboye_in) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yahoo India (@yahooindiaofficial) on

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making an appearance in the film Laal Singh Chadha. The film stars actors Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The shooting of the film Laal Singh Chadha has currently come to a halt due to Coronavirus. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Pics Of Father-son Duo Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Photos From Old & Recent Times That Show His Transition In Bollywood

 

 

First Published:
