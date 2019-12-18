Kareena Kapoor Khan's Turtleneck Pullover With Jeans Sets A New Trend

Good Newwz actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been setting fashion goals as she promotes her upcoming film. She is seen wearing some beautiful dresses as well as pantsuits as she slays the looks to perfection. Apart from being a well-known actor, she is also known for her fashion looks. Although she doesn't have an official social media account, the fan pages of Kareena Kapoor Khan are often seen posting some of the best pictures of the actor. Kareena was seen setting a fashion trend in a pullover recently.

Check out the look here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a light coloured turtleneck pullover with the American flag on it. She paired the look with a pair of black coloured jeans. She wore contrasting brown coloured shoes to complement the attire, which brought out the essence of the look. Kareena Kapoor Khan left her hair open and flaunted a no-makeup look.

In the picture, Kareena was seen posing for the lens with her team of Good Newwz. She has been keeping super busy with the promotions of the movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar after almost a decade. The pictures from the promotions of their movie have received a lot of compliments from the netizens. Check out some of the pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Good Newwz, which will be releasing later this month. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Good Newwz is a joint production venture between Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cape of Good Films. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

