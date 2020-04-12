The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In These Stunning Monochrome Pictures; Check Them Out

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram is a look-book and she makes sure to update fans on her outfit styling. Have a look at some of her best monochrome pictures here.

Kareena kapoor

Be it a chic western outfit or an elegant traditional look, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor can ace any outfit with her trendsetting sartorial choices. The actor always grabs attention with her alluring pictures and trendy outfits. Over the years, Kareena Kapoor has not only evolved as an actor but also in terms of fashion sense with her unique choices.

The diva's Instagram is a look-book and she makes sure to update fans on her outfit styling. Have a look at some of the best monochrome pictures of Kareena Kapoor below.

In this picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen holding baby Taimur in her arms. The picture is focused on Taimur and Kareena’s face is a little blur in the background. The diva shared the picture saying that Taimur is the only one who is allowed to steal her frame.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here, the Jab We Met actor is sporting a body fitting gown with a plunging neckline. The gown features a flowery design towards the end of the neck. Kareena Kapoor opted for wavy hair to complete this look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actor can be seen dressed in a traditional avatar in this picture. The blouse donned by her features intricate embroidery work all over it. The diva accessorized her look with statement earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Few other Monochrome pictures of Kareena Kapoor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

