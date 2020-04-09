Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her 'most Favourite' Movie Right After Taimur Ali Was Born

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently made her Instagram debut, has been quite active on the social media platform. She took to her Instagram story on Wednesday night to share a glimpse of a film that has been her one of favourite.

Kareena, much like most Bollywood celebrities, has been homebound after the Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lockdown in the nation. She has been cooped in her home, spending quality time with her little one Taimur Ali Khan as well as her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor shares her favourite film with 'the best girls'

Taking to her IG story, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of her 2018 movie- Veeri Di Wedding, opposite Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas. She captioned the still with: "One of my most favourite films with the best girls right after Tim was born" followed by hearts. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story here.

Bollywood's newbie Instagram user Kareena then shared a story that shows a college of her BFFs — Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora amongst others. Looks like the girl gang had a fun time while relaxing at home during COVID-19 lockdown. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has been posting pictures on her social media with the hashtag ‘QuaranTimDiaries’ while showing off her time in quarantine with Taimur Ali Khan. On March 30, Bebo shared a picture of a painting and stated that it is that of a sunny beach day. She also added the hashtag ‘In House Picasso’ while describing the painting. Check out the picture of the painting shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

