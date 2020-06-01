Kareena Kapoor's Roles Which Depict Courage And Triumph Of The Human Spirit

Kareena Kapoor is undeniably one of the most bankable and sought-after leading ladies of Bollywood, who will soon complete 20 successful years in the Hindi film industry. Throughout her 20-year-long illustrious career, Bebo has left no stones unturned to take the audience by surprise with her choice of movies and her stellar performances in several cult films of Bollywood. Despite coming from the highly eminent 'Kapoor' family, Kareena has successfully managed to establish a distinct place in the film industry like no other.

From essaying the role of a diva in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to playing a stepmother in We Are A Family, Kareena Kapoor has proved herself over and over again as a versatile actor who also has always aimed at breaking the stereotype. As the Good Newwz actor will soon achieve the milestone of 20 successful years in Bollywood, here's having a look back at some of Kareena Kapoor's roles which spoke about the courage and triumph of the human spirit:

Jab We Met (2007)

Kareena Kapoor plays the role of a feisty Punjabi 'Kudi', Geet, in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met. The journey of Geet as a careless small-town girl who turns out to become a disheartened woman after a heart-wrenching breakup with Anshuman. However, despite all the major lows, Geet Dhillon evolves to become the feisty and bubbly that she was earlier after she reunites with Aditya Kashyap, played by Shahid Kapoor, in the movie.

Heroine (2012)

Kareena Kapoor's performance in this Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Heroine is deemed as one of the best performances of the actor till date. Kareena essays the role of a heroine, Mahi Arora, in this film that showcased the dark reality behind the glitz and glamour of the Hindi film industry. Although this 2012's drama film depicts how Mahi goes to the extreme lows of her career as an actor, she also manages to successfully evolve out of it and free herself from the rat race of acquiring the No. 1 position.

On the career front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Raj Mehta directorial titled Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The comedy-drama went on to become a major box-office success of last year. However, Kareena will next be seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast in the Karan Johar's upcoming period drama titled Takht. Alongside Kareena, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

