Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Spotted At Airport As They Jet Off With Son Taimur

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport’s private terminal on September 23, heading to an unknown destination with their little son, Taimur. Pictures and videos of them, arriving at the airport and quickly entering the terminal, have been shared online. Famous photographer Manav Manglani shared a video on Instagram that shows the family entering the private terminal.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur papped at the airport

In the video, Saif is seen wearing a white kurta-pajama, Taimur was wearing a black T-shirt, and Kareena could be seen in a loose-fitting printed top and pants as they all head out from the car and move towards. Apart from this, the actress who is expecting her second child also waved back at the photographers before entering the terminal. Kareena has a few days of filming remaining on her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Remembers Father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi On Death Anniversary

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Cuts 'Wonder Woman' Theme Cake, Karisma Shares 'precious Moments'

Meanwhile, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha resumed work on September 7 in Malad and Goregaon. According to a report by Mid-Day, the team had got a nod for its shooting schedule and has been working on it with proper safety measures. The report also suggested that Aamir Khan is quite particular about certain aspects of the shoot. Being the producer of the film, the actor has been feeling responsible for the safety of his crew. Therefore, he has set up a special team that only looks into the safety measures on the set. The crew is also planning to get tested for COVID 19 every week while temperature checks will happen on a daily basis. The report also said that Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan will only allow a few crew members in Goregoan for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s safety since she is pregnant with her second child.

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated her 40th birthday on September 21. Several pictures and videos from her party, which saw everyone from Saif and her sister Karisma, to her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor in attendance, have been shared online by her family members.

Read: Kareena Kapoor's Birthday: Akshay Kumar Shares A Funny Throwback Pic On The Occasion

Read: Kareena Kapoor Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes With Pic Of 'lego Ganpati' Made By Taimur

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.