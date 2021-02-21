Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Pic With Baby Viral Online Is The Same From 4 Years Ago

Netizens were at it again as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday. A picture of the couple with the baby went viral on social media, claiming it was from the hospital. However, the photograph was the same that had gone viral almost five years ago, when they welcomed their first child Taimur.

Image of Kareena-Saif with baby viral

Numerous netizens took to Twitter to congratulate Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on their bundle of joy. In the photo, the latter was seen on a hospital bed with a baby in her arms, and the former looking lovingly at the duo. The image with ‘It’s a boy’ caption is doing the rounds on social media, with people claiming that it was the first pics from the hospital.

Its a boy Baby!#KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan's bundle of joy has arrived tho their family🎉🎊



congratulations🎊 to the couple pic.twitter.com/qmgyAmlvbp — Monisha (@Monisha38530967) February 21, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhan has given birth to a baby boy ! 👶💙 This is here and #SaifAliKhan second child together and Khan's fourth. Both mom and baby are said to be doing well ! Congratulations to Kapoor and Khan families! 💐🎉😊🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/C0YvOoESCd — 𝔸 ℕ 𝕄 𝕆 𝕃 (@anmolyadav_09) February 21, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhan has given birth to a baby boy ! 👶💙 This is here and #SaifAliKhan second child together and Khan's fourth. Both mom and baby are said to be doing well ! Congratulations to Kapoor and Khan families! 💐🎉😊🤞🏻@KareenaK_FC @ikareena pic.twitter.com/jJPN3UNKew — Robina Das (@Robinadas1) February 21, 2021

However, the same image had surfaced when Taimur was born, over four years ago in 2016. One can see in this video from 2016, that the image is old. Even three days before, a fan club had shared the same images and expressed their excitement on witnessing similar moments when the couple will welcome their second child. Reports claimed that even these pictures were fake too.

In any few hours, we are going to witness this amazing moment again. Pray pray pray the best for them 🙏🏻♥️😇 #KareenaKapoorKhan #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/kKtG1l49WG — ǝıɯn⅄ 🍭 (@yumiekhan) February 18, 2021

Family members of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed that they welcomed a baby boy. This included Saif’s sister Saba, Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, among others.

‘Saifeena’ had got married in October 2012. They welcomed their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016 They announced their second pregnancy in August with a statement, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.” The baby is Saif’s fourth, after two with ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh.

