Unseen Pic Of The Day: Riddhima Kapoor's Husband Shares Throwback Pic From Their Mehendi

Riddhima Kapoor has stepped into the limelight in recent years and fans have taken an active interest in her life. Recently her husband, Bharat Sahni started a countdown to her 40th birthday with rare, unseen pictures. The latest one is from their Mehendi ceremony all those years back and it has grabbed quite the attention on social media. Here's what this is about.

Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni's unseen pic

Riddhima Kapoor's husband, Bharat Sahni took to his Instagram account to post an unseen picture from their Mehendi ceremony. The post is a part of the countdown that he started to riddhima's 40th birthday. Adding a caption, he wrote "Countdown to 40! â¤ï¸ #FabAtForty @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial".

In the picture, Riddhima Kapoor can be seen dressed in an orangish gold lehenga with sequins work all over. She paired her outfit with minimalist jewellery. Her Mehendi covered hands are stretched out to prevent any smudging. On the other hand, Bharat Sahni can be seen dressed in a navy blue sherwani and standing behind Riddhima in the picture. Take a look:

Comments started pouring in as fans seemed to have loved the photograph. Riddhima Kapoor herself looked mighty impressed with the post and the gesture. Check out the comments here:

With five days to Riddhima Kapoor's 40th birthday, her husband Bharat Sahni started a countdown. The doting husband first posted a picture of the Kapoor Khandan. The caption to the photo read, "Thank you Tashu. The foods never been better! #Countdown #to #Ridds #Birthday #Big40 â¤ï¸". Take a look here:

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni tied the knot in 2006. The couple had met in London while studying and courted each other for four years. They also have a daughter named Samara who often pops up Neetu Kapoor's social media.

Last year in January, Bharat Sahni took to his Instagram account to wish Riddhima Kapoor on their 13th wedding anniversary. The post had several unseen pictures from their wedding and even had glimpses of Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor taking part in wedding rituals. Adding a caption to the post, Bharat had written, "Can’t believe it’s been 13 years from this day. Here’s to love, laughter and happily ever after. Happy anniversary my â¤ï¸ @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial". Check it out:

The couple shares a beautiful marriage seems no secret at all. They frequently appear on each other's social media feed. More than often, their daughter Samara also joins them for a family picture. Take a look here:

