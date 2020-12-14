Kareena Kapoor Shares Rare Throwback Picture On Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

Kareena Kapoor decided to take fans on a trip down the memory lane with a rare throwback picture of her grandfather Raj Kapoor. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet wish. December 14, 2020, marks the 96th birth anniversary of Bollywood's late actor Raj Kapoor. Take a look at the post below.

Kareena shared a monochrome picture of her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary. Along with Raj Kapoor, the picture also featured his wife Krishna Kapoor and son Randhir Kapoor. Posting a nostalgic picture of her family, Bebo penned, "There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji". Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Kareena Kapoor takes fans down nostalgia lane

This post sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans who were quick to comment on the post. One of the fans wrote, "The great family of Kapoor", while another penned, "Legacy of Kapoors! Having them on screen is a blessing". The rest of the fans poured in sweet wishes for the actor. They wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREAT RAJ KAPOOR SIR..", "Happy birthday raj saab", "Your papa looks same as you". Take a look at some of the comments and reactions on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post.

Fans' comments and reactions

Raj Kapoor is one of the most renowned actors of Indian cinema. His performance has earned him several accolades and managed to create a huge fan base among the audience. Raj Kapoor's movies include Anari, Main Nashe Mein Hoon, Do Ustad, Char Dil Char Rahen, Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai, Mera Naam Joker, Prem Rog. He also starred in films such as Gopichand Jasoos, Vakil Babu, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Bobby, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Sapno Ka Saudagar and Ek Dil Sau Afsane.

Raj Kapoor's family tree also called the Kapoor Dynasty is the first family of Indian Cinema that features at least five generations of direct descendants over 92 years in the film industry. Raj Kapoor belonged to the second generation and was the son of Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra. He rose to prominence for his versatile performances in the Indian Cinema and became one of the most influential actors of the time.

