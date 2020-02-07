Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

'Jaanu' Movie Review: Fans Applaud The Film And Samantha's Performance

Others

'Jaanu' movie review by fans have started pouring on social media who are heavily praising the film for Samantha Akkineni's performance. Read below for more

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
jaanu movie review

Samantha Akkineni-starrer Jaanu hit the silver screen today i.e February 7. The film is a Tamil remake of the Telugu film 96 which tells a slice of life tale. The film also features Sharwanand in a pivotal role along with Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu. The film showcases the story of a photographer who is lost in life due to a girl played by Samantha Akkineni. The film has opened to a positive word of mouth by fans. Read below to know fan reviews for Jaanu

Also read: Samantha Akkineni-starrer Jaanu's new song titled 'Life of Ram' out now

Jaanu movie fan reviews

Also read: Samantha Akkineni admits rejecting 'Jaanu' when approached for the first time

Also read: Samantha Akkineni starrer 'Oh Baby' songs you must add to your playlist now

Also read: Samantha Akkineni and Shruti Haasan recreate the mesmerizing art of Raja Ravi Varma

Also read: Samantha Akkineni's best saree looks that have left her fans amazed, see pics

Image courtesy - Samantha Akkineni Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020