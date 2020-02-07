'Jaanu' Movie Review: Fans Applaud The Film And Samantha's Performance

Samantha Akkineni-starrer Jaanu hit the silver screen today i.e February 7. The film is a Tamil remake of the Telugu film 96 which tells a slice of life tale. The film also features Sharwanand in a pivotal role along with Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu. The film showcases the story of a photographer who is lost in life due to a girl played by Samantha Akkineni. The film has opened to a positive word of mouth by fans. Read below to know fan reviews for Jaanu

Jaanu movie fan reviews

#JaanuFromToday the best movie... #sharwanand Was excellent.I just seen Ram Character.what a performance.all the scenes are visually blocked in my mind.younger generation shld watch this kind of movies.There Is Only One #Jaanu She Is @trishtrashers Mam Only 😍 No One Can Do It 👏 pic.twitter.com/ndhcke2pG9 — Rajesh (@Rajesh44599083) February 7, 2020

#Jaanu.! A slow poison that really kills with script and performances.!! #Sharwanand undoubtedly created his own impact and tried to erase #VijaySethupathi for this role..! Of course even the whole movie is made of same shots as original but still created its own originality! 3/5 — FDFS Review (@ReviewFdfs) February 7, 2020

@Samanthaprabhu2 #Jaanu proud to be your fan!!! Jaanu cannot be calculated by it's success or box-office collection.. Jaanu is a memory..a gift from you and sharwa to Telugu audience, which i'll treasure..thanks for Jaanu Sam❤️ ticket daachukuntunna na memories bag lo🤗 #Samlove pic.twitter.com/GYnVC7VSLA — Aishwarya (@aish_aishu95) February 7, 2020

#Jaanu : A Faithful Remake.



A soulful drama between two beautiful characters Ram and Jaanu.



The entire school days setup and concept of the film is so refreshing.



Brilliant acting by #Sharwanand and @Samanthaprabhu2 will keep you hooked throughout the film.



Rating : 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/EbeNd8P4f2 — Parota (@THEPAROTA) February 7, 2020

Image courtesy - Samantha Akkineni Instagram

