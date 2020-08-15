Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Fashion Oozes Out Confidence And Glow, Here Is A Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan has lately been in the headlines after it was revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. The actor has had a unique way of slaying in terms of maternity fashion, which was quite evident when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan. From walking the ramp for Sabyasachi Mukherjee to looking her best in casual attires, here is a look at Kareena Kapoor's photos where she slayed in maternity fashion and styles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy fashion

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan had walked the ramp for Sabyasachi Mukherjee with a baby bump and people could not have enough of the stunning pictures. She was seen wearing a heavy traditional gown with a huge jewellery piece on the forehead. This moment is remembered by every Kareena Kapoor fan for how grand it was.

2. Kareena Kapoor khan was previously seen in a gorgeous formal gown while flaunting her baby bump. The red gown was of off-shoulder pattern and also had long and loose sleeves. She was seen wearing the gown with a pair of red stone earrings which added grace to the attire. Her makeup had been kept light while her hair was well set with soft waves.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan had also done a photoshoot around the time she was pregnant. She was seen wearing a casual black gown which fit well and helped her flaunt the baby bump. Her hair had been left open while her makeup was kept light in the monochrome picture.

4. One of the best attires of Kareena Kapoor Khan was when she wore a blue chic dress with polka dots across the piece. The cute dress had off-shoulders with buttons to keep it together. The outfit was kept simple with minimum accessories and light makeup. Her hair was left open with natural curls that went well with the outfit.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan also slayed the Indo-western look with that pregnancy glow. She was seen wearing a dark blue outfit while she was out with her sister and friends. The dress had light yellow polka dots all around and looked comfortable. She could also be seen wearing shades that went well with the outfit.

