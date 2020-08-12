'Tujhse Hai Raabta' To Take A 5-year Leap: What Will Happen Next?

Tujhse Hai Raabta started airing in 2018 and since then, the show has garnered a huge fan following. In this TV show, fans can see Kalyani has a very special bond with her stepmother Anupriya. They support each other through every problem they face. Their bond gets even stronger when Malhar enters Kalyani's life and marries her. Then the show moved to Malhar (Sehban Azim) and Kalyani (Reem Sheikh) fighting all odds to save Moksh’s life. But now the show is ready to take a leap and move forward in time. Read here to know more about it.

Tujhse Hai Raabta is all set to take a leap

Reportedly, the TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta is ready to take a leap. The old episodes will end with a great twist and viewers will be caught off-guard when Malhar pulls the trigger on the love of his life, Kalyani. This episode will be airing on August 12. The new promos for the show have been released and it was announced that the show will be going for a 5-year leap.

After the leap, the viewers of this show will be seeing a deeply dejected Malhar who is wasting himself. It was also reported that Kalyani will be returning to the screen with a twist where she will be seen filling the shoes of an IAS officer. Anupriya who is played by Purva Gokhale will be seen as a person who has lost all hope as she thinks she has lost Kalyani in the past.

The fans are excited to see how Kalyani will be returning from the dead. It was also reported that Kalyani also will be seen as convincing Anupriya and Malhar that she is back from the dead and will try to win the confidence.

Recently, new looks from Tujhse Hai Raabta were also revealed. In this picture, Sehban's Malhar is seen in a police uniform as he poses for the camera. Reem's Kalyani is seen in a white outfit as a black over all that just complete her look as an IAS officer that she is going to play in the series. Anupriya played by Purva is seen in a blue saree and glasses in the picture. She also looks sad as she has lost Kalyani. Take a look at the post here.

Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh starrer Tujhse Hai Raabta takes a 5-year leap! pic.twitter.com/WRN2erOpDR — straight and simlpe guy (@sagharsalman1) August 12, 2020

